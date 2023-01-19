Stacey was born on January 24, 1953, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Vinetta Torres Daniels and Abraham Daniels. As an early entrepreneur at the age of twelve, Stacey cut the lawns of residents, affording him the opportunity to buy his first bike. His early success and exposure to business, had a profound impact upon Stacey. He continued to develop an interest in math throughout High School and College, where he tutored many students.
Stacey played the saxophone, was a member of the track and wrestling teams and became Junior Class President. He graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1970 and entered Drexel University, where he earned an Accounting Degree. In 1979.
In 1973, Stacey married his Sweetheart Rena Allen Daniels, whom he was married to for forty-eight years. (He would have turned seventy on January 24th and been married for forty-nine years on January 26th). He adored their daughter Miesha Daniels Burton, who started working in his agency at the age of ten, which was a great foundation for her successful career in Business.
Stacey began his professional career as an Accounting Supervisor at State Farm Insurance Company, where he worked from 1979 through 1984. He achieved his goal of becoming a Business Owner, when he opened Stacey Daniels Insurance, Inc., which he continued to build until his retirement in July 2020. Always interested in giving back, Stacey served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 30 years, was a Guest Speaker at High Schools regarding Insurance and Driver Safety, was President of The Life Underwriters and earned several awards for achievement in Sales, as a State Farm Insurance Agent.
He enjoyed spending fun times with family (especially our sweet granddaughter Serena) and friends, traveling to explore new cultures and cuisines and watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Football. Stacey was also a voracious reader, enjoyed maintaining our beautiful flowers in Chester Springs and waking up early each morning for a little quiet time to spend with the Lord.
Stacey was preceded in death by his father, Abraham Daniels; his mother, Vinetta Torres Daniels, and brother Eugene English (Bea).
Stacey is survived by his loving wife Rena, beloved daughter Miesha Daniels Burton (son-in-law Ty), beautiful-high energy granddaughter Serena (his special buddy); brothers, Dale Campbell (Margie), Forrest Daniels (Betty), Kevin Daniels (Rhonda), sisters, Phyllis Campbell, and Marva Tyson (Clarence), mother-in-law Joan Allen, brothers-in-law, Eddie Robert Allen, Richard Allen (Rose) and Ronald Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, an aunt and countless friends.
A viewing will be held Friday January 20, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 1 Hagerty Boulevard, West Chester, PA 19382 with funeral services starting at 11:00 AM.
