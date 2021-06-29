SSG Ret. William G. "Sonny" McSharry, 79, of Bainbridge, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Pamela Worall McSharry with whom he was married 29 years. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late William G. and Josephine Detweiler.
A graduate of Donegal High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. For his courageous actions, he received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with three oak clusters. He continued his service in the Army Reserves and the Pennsylvania National Guard. He retired after 32 years of service as Staff Sargent.
He was last employed by Columbia Boro as a crossing guard and parking enforcement officer. He was a member of the American Legion Post 197 and the Marietta Community Chapel.
In addition to his wife are his children, Bill, Tom, Ann, Garry and Billie Jo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings, Barry, Gary and Sis.
A funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, July 1, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may view one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mount Bethel Cemetery with full military honors.
