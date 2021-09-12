Sr. Maria Goretti Kubala, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully at Mercy Center, Dallas on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born on Christmas Day, 1927 in West Hazleton and was the best gift her parents, John and Stefania Durana Kubala received that year. At an early age the family moved to Marticville in Lancaster County. Sister Maria attended elementary school there with her brothers and sisters.
Sister Maria entered the Community of the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas on September 8, 1951 and professed her vows on March 12, 1954. She graduated from the former St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre and earned a degree in elementary education from Misericordia University.
During her years in the ministry of education she taught in the elementary schools in her home Diocese of Harrisburg and also in the Scranton Diocese. She was a member of the staff at the Mercy Center Kindergarten and then offered her gift of hospitality at the former Mercycrest Retirement Center in Harrisburg. As her parents advanced in age she cared for them at their family home in Lancaster. Sister Maria returned to Dallas and was a member of the Ministry of Prayer and Presence at Mercy Center.
Sister Maria will long be remembered for her baking skills. This was her joy. She often surprised friends and relatives with special cakes, cookies, and candy and delighted in their excitement at receiving them. She had a perpetual smile for her caregivers at Mercy Center and would present them with works of art she created.
Sister Maria was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Agnes and Mary, brothers, Augustine, George, Joseph, John. She is survived by her brother Paul Kubala, Lancaster, and Charles Kubala, Connecticut.
A prayer service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Condolences can be sent to: eblakecollins.com.
