Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Maria DeMonte died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Monday, February 8, 2021. She was born in 1929 in Martins Creek, PA and in 1956 entered the congregation of Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine de Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace.
Sister Maria earned her Bachelor's Degree in Religious Studies from the College of St. Rose, a Master's Degree in Pastoral Ministry and Counseling from St. Joseph's College, a Master's Degree in CCD Leadership from Catholic University/Siena College and a Master's of Divinity from Immaculate Conception Seminary. She also earned certificates in Religious Studies and Spiritual Direction.
Sister Maria served on Retreat Staffs in PA and NY. She worked in Religious Education in the Albany, NY Diocese, as well as in their Religious Education Office, and as a Parish Coordinator. She worked for several years in the Ministry of Spirituality. Sister Maria was known for her many hours of volunteer work serving those in need. She was also the recipient of several awards recognizing her many achievements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Giovina Coccia DiMonte, her sisters, Ilda DiFelice, Wilamina DeMonte, Lena DeMonte, Mary DeMonte, and Dora Lushis; her brother, Natale DeMonti. She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by Egan Ryan Funeral Home are private. Memorial gifts in Sister Maria's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org.
