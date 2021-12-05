Spurgine M. “Jean” Burger, 87, of Lititz, entered her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, November 29, 2021. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Hoover) Royer. She shared 67 beautiful years of marriage with her best friend, Edward Ray Burger.
She was dedicated to her faith and her family. She and Ray attended Liberty Baptist Church. Over the years Jean enjoyed helping to teach Sunday School and children’s church. She attended a local women’s Bible study group until the week prior to her passing. Jean will be fondly remembered for a few of her favorite recipes including swiss steak, pumpkin pie and cakes. She enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
Her love will live on in her husband Ray; children, Richard Burger (Carmen) of Baltimore, Cindy Jefferson (David) of Germantown, MD, Kathy Felpel (Michael) of Lititz, Dennis Burger (Paula) of Lititz, and Thomas Burger (Lori) of Hunlock Creek, PA; 16 grandchildren who affectionately called her Grandma or Nanny; 3 great-grandchildren + the 4th on the way; and her brothers Harold Royer and James Royer. She was preceded in passing by her parents and a sister, Norma Hershberger.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 9 to 10 a.m. A Memorial Service honoring Jean will be held at 11 a.m. on the same day, at Liberty Baptist Church, 47 Cindia Lane, Ephrata, PA 17522. Memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to the Wycliffe Missionary Group, Wycliffe.org/donate
