SPC Kyle Joseph Burgey, 21, of El Paso, TX passed away suddenly on May 19th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to Charles Burgey and Shirl Aston and was a lifelong resident of this area. Kyle was a graduate of Penn Manor High School with the Class of 2017 and went on to graduate from Brownstown VoTech. He then joined the U.S. Army and following basic training at Ft. Benning, GA, he was stationed at Ft. Bliss, TX. Where he was aspiring and training to be a tank mechanic. Kyle enjoyed playing video games, skate boarding, and having fun in general.
Kyle leaves behind his parents, Charles Burgey of Lancaster, Shirl, wife of Brian Aston of Columbia; two brothers, Charles, Jr, husband of Caitlin Englert of Lancaster and Justin Englert of Columbia; one niece and four nephews; his cousin, Casey Eisenberger; his aunts, Sherry Walter, Star McCain, and Chyenne Voehringer; several additional aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; his canine companions, Simba and Duke.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.