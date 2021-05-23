Soreno "Sonny" Alois Auker, 80, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Walter F. and Esther Eberly Auker.
Soreno served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Canberra world tour from 1957 to 1961. After serving his country, he started working at RCA as a Guard. He became a lifelong Lititz volunteer fireman and built the first air truck. After serving the community, he worked for Alcoa paper mill as a machinist until his retirement. Soreno was a member of the VFW Manheim Lodge 587, American Legion Post 56, and Elstonville Sportsman's Assn.
Soreno enjoyed hunting and archery. Because of his love for fishing, both local and deep-sea, his family knew him as the C. Ber "Popeye, the Sailor". He had many hobbies like collecting at the Red rose coin club and John Deer miniature tractors. He has also enjoyed carpentry, gardening, and photography.
Sonny is survived by his son; Douglass Auker, of Denver, Colorado; ex-wife Sally (Rhoads) Auker Griffith, brother; Donald Auker of California, grandson; Derek M. Hulse, Lititz; great-grandchildren; Dalton M. Hulse, Aryanna N. Gage, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter; Irene J. Hulse, two brothers; Bruce and Edward Auker, and sister, Myrna Pierson.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Soreno's life from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 401 Arrowhead Drive, Lititz, PA 17543.
