Sophie Ruth, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing in Lititz on Sunday, January 3, 2021. She was born in Obresch, Yugoslavia to the late Karl and Elizabeth (Kinkel) Heinz.
She worked as an inspector for RCA, GE and lastly Burle Industries. Sophie enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking long walks. She loved to spend time with her grandsons, family and friends. Sophie previously attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Surviving Sophie are her son, David R. Ruth and his wife Krista, and their sons, Kyle and Nick Ruth, all of Lancaster; and her brother, John Heinz and his wife Regina of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her sister Erna, wife of the late Joseph Stubenrauch.
Graveside services will take place 2 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 in Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
