Sophie G. Kay, 71, of New Holland passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at home. Born in Monessen, PA she was the daughter of the late Vyron and Sophie Horvath Christner. She was the loving wife of David A. Kay whom she married in 1972. Mrs. Kay was a secretary at several auto dealerships. She loved time with her family.
Sophie is survived by: her husband; two children, David Kay companion of Megan Kohl, and Tracy wife of Scott Ray, both New Holland; six grandchildren, Jesse, Makayla, Brandon, Shawn, Jasmyne, Christian; four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jax, Lucas, Isabella; and 2 on the way; a sister, Gail Powell, Clinton, TN; a brother, Andrew Christner, TN; a niece, Tasha wife of Eric Core, Clinton, TN.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA with greeting time from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Furman's – Leola
