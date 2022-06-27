Sophia W. Shreiner

Sophia Wyda Shreiner went to be with Jesus at the age of 101 on June 24, 2022.
Born in Mount Carmel, she was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Sosauko) Wyda. Sophia was the wife of the late Lester E. Shreiner, a native of Lititz, PA, who passed away in December, 1992.
She graduated from Mount Carmel Township in 1940. During World War II, she worked at the Quartermaster Depot in Alexandria, VA, where she met her husband, Lester, who was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She later worked at Warner Lambert in Lititz for 27 years.
She was a member of Trinity E.C. Church for 75 years and belonged to the Homemakers and Ladies Sunshine Class. Her hobbies were reading, crafts, jig-saw puzzles, baking cookies, and helping make Trinity's chocolate Easter eggs since it was started in 1992.
She is survived by a son, L. Eugene Shreiner, who resided with her at Luther Acres; a daughter, Leslie, wife of George Singleton, residing in Rothsville, and a grandson, Scott Singleton, residing in Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She is preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attends Sophia's Funeral Service at Trinity E. C. Church, 44 East Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11AM. Her family will greet friends at the church from 10-11AM. Interment will follow in Trinity New Evangelical Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please make donations to Trinity E.C. Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »