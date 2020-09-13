Sonya Lenore Degenhardt, 83, of Pequea Twp., passed away at home Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Altoona, Sonya was the daughter of the late Gustave W. and Helen (Loeb) Eisel. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Degenhardt who died in 2018.
After the births of her children, Sonya earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse through Willow Street Vocation Technical School and worked as a nurse at Lancaster General Hospital for 20 years. Sonya enjoyed cross stitching and made baby quilts for the births of her grandchildren. She also found enjoyment in cutting grass on her riding mower. More than anything, Sonya loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving Sonya are her children: Deborah Buhay, Kathy Graybill, Sonya Degenhardt, Helen Brubaker and Rebecca Bisbing; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Ramona Boyles, Donna O'Brien, David Eisel, and Carol Putman. Sonya was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Eisel.
Services for Sonya will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
