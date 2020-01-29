Sonja F. Hersh, age 70, of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of Romaine Wasson Rubincam of Paradise and the late Edgar Rubincam. She worked for Urban Outfitters of Gap and in the past she was a school bus driver for E & E Busing, driving for Pequea Valley School District for 31 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 children: Michael Lee Hersh husband of Kelli Dodson of Quarryville, Fayanne wife of David Dohrmann of Paradise, 2 step daughters: Karen wife of Robert Rankin of Millersville, Denise wife of Wade Sheaffer of Paradise, 7 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren, 3 brothers: Barry husband of Tonja Rubincam of Quarryville, Larry "Dean" Rubincam of Paradise, Garry husband of Kelly Rubincam of Strasburg. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Lee Hersh, and a grandson, David Joseph "DJ" Dohrmann.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, February 1st, at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds, followed by a reception at Chantry Place, 15 N. Bridge Street, Christiana, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com
