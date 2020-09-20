Sonja D. Martin, 48, formerly of Elizabethtown for the past 20 years, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday evening, September 18, 2020 following a two-year illness. After becoming ill, she moved into her mother's home so her family could better provide care for her. Her entire family surrounded her as she entered God's presence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Ava Lee Longenecker Martin of Marietta and the late George B. Martin.
Sonja was a faithful member and deaconess of Elizabethtown Mennonite Church where she also taught Sunday school, mostly in the primary department. After graduating from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1990, she earned a bachelor's degree from Millersville University in Special Education. Sonja completed post graduate work at Temple University where she received a master's degree in social work.
Early in her career she taught special education at the Donegal and Elizabethtown Area school districts. Sonja was employed as a therapist by Philhaven and Providence Behavioral Health Services and as a social worker by DaVita in York. Her love for people led her to volunteer for a year in Bronx, NY. She later was a staff member of Cornerstone Youth Ministries in Elizabethtown and she received great satisfaction by serving women through Sanctuary- A Light in the Darkness ministry.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three siblings, Juanita S., wife of Christopher Horst, of Elizabethtown, Melinda F., wife of Brent Eisenberger, of Pequea, and Jeffrey L., husband of Tara Martin, of Manheim. After chemotherapy prevented her from continuing to work, she invested her energy, time, and love into her nieces and nephews, Colin and Lorisa Horst, Alyse, Cole, Evan, and Janna Eisenberger, and Isaac, Adena, Jeriah, Amaris, and Azalia Martin. Sonja is also survived by a close friend, Diane Henry, and a host of other dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA with Pastor Conrad Kanagy officiating. Interment will be private in Bossler Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6-8:00 PM and again on Saturday during a luncheon in the multi-purpose room of the church immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Camp Deerpark, PO Box 394, Westbrookville, NY 12785 or to Cornerstone Community Ministries, 95 South Wilson Avenue, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning the day following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
