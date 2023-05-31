Sonia L. Swinehart, age 85 of Strasburg, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of the late William A. Swinehart who passed away on April 19, 1997. Born in Oxford, she was the daughter of the late George and Laura Stephens Bullock.
She worked in the Good 'N Plenty Gift Shop. In her free time, Sonia loved reading and going to the mountains.
Surviving are 3 sons; Russell, husband of Dorothy Swinehart of Lampeter, Lee, husband of Lynn Swinehart of Conestoga and Stephen Swinehart of Strasburg, 3 grandchildren; Nicholas P. Swinehart, Laura L. Collins, and Sarenah M. Swinehart, and 5 great-grandchildren; Aiden, Callan, Stetson, Sadie, and Gentry. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings; Gale Armer and Jim Bullock.
A memorial service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Monday, June 5th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately in the Mount Hope United Methodist Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »