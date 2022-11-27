Sonia A. Griffith, 85, of Mountville, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at home. She was the wife of Robert A. Griffith with whom she celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Stanley Altland and Treva Mundis Simmons. Sonia was a registered nurse, having worked at Lancaster General Hospital.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Kimberly G. (Steve) Brown, Jasper, GA. Three grandchildren: Kristen (Justin) Deese, Navarre, FL; Dustin Brown (Jenny Wilson), Jasper, GA and Daniel (Olivia) Brown, Canton, GA. Six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: David A. Griffith.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
