Sondra L. (Vetter) Weiksner, 91 of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022, seven days passed her 91st birthday. Sondra was under the faithful care of in-home Hospice Care. She has been a stroke survivor since 2000, which did not allow her to write or talk; however, she ALWAYS had an infectious smile and was able to get her point across.
She was the daughter of the late Paul A. and M. LaRue Vetter of Altoona. Sondra was the wife of the late Donald L. Weiksner for 56 years. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gwendolyn Vetter Wruck and a grandson, Jamie P. Weiksner.
She graduated from Altoona High School, Mercy Hospital Nursing School, and spent years and years at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon, prior to the building of the recreational lake.
Mom was a master of all trades: a nurse at Lancaster General Hospital, a server at the Pretzel House Restaurant, Lititz, Warner-Hudnut, Lititz, receptionist for Dr. Roy Yeager, Lititz, and a bookkeeper for Lititz Office Products.
Sondra was known as a very talented artist who studied under Floyd Hackman for years, learning many mediums, and entered her art in the first art show in Lititz. Following Mr. Hackman's passing, she studied under Fran Spangle of Lititz. She was an active and faithful member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz; and was part of the church's communion needle point kneelers.
Sondra is survived by three children: Donna L. (Weiksner) Russo (wife of Gus), Paul J. Weiksner (husband of Debbie), Robin A. (Weiksner) Binkley (wife of Steve), ten grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services for Sondra will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Sondra's memory to: WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042; or American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS, 66202. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com