Sondra Fayne Patterson Lohr of Lancaster, passed away on June 23, 2021. She was born in Connellsville, PA on August 17, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Sara Moore Patterson.
She was the wife of the late George W. Lohr who passed away in 1993. They were married for 39 years. Sandy was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son Brad, husband of Helene of Prescott, AZ and her son David, husband of Donna of Lebanon, PA., 2 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce who passed away in 2019.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, in her memory. Cremationsocietyofpa.com