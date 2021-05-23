Sommer Lee Graybill, of Wrightsville, passed away unexpectedly on May 20th, 2021 at the age of 48. She is survived by her parents Dawn and Robert Graybill, her stepmother Holly Graybill, her children Nicole and Paige Kiehl, her 6 sisters Teacia Ross, Casey Denk, Ashley Wall, Rebecca Rice, Tiffany King, and Elizabeth Perchalski, as well as her 19 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents James and Lillian Emmerich and stepfather Ronald Sites, Jr.
Sommer was an advocate for animals and began working at the York SPCA at the age of 13. For many years she had a grooming shop at her home, and later in her career she became a barn manager at a local stable where she groomed horses.
Sommer adored her two daughters and spent much of her time with them at her grandfather's cabin in Greenwood Furnace State Park. She was known for her outgoing nature and striking blue eyes. Everyone could pick her out of crowd due to her loud and contagious laughter. Her spirit will be missed by her family and the many that loved her.
At this time there will be no formal services for Sommer and any future services will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or www.petpantrylc.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.