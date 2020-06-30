Sol E. Stoltzfus, 89, of 721 Country Lane, Paradise, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home after a short illness. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Abe P. and Lizzie Beiler Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, he was the husband of the late Rebecca E. Fisher Stoltzfus and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: children, Elizabeth married to Benuel King, Gap, Anna married to Christ King, Leola, John married to Mary Petersheim Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Abe married to Bertha Miller Stoltzfus, Fountain City, IN, Alvin married to Elizabeth Beiler Stoltzfus, Elmer married to Mary Esh Stoltzfus, both of Paradise, Ruth married to Jacob Glick, Rebecca married to Jacob King, both of Quarryville, Lillian married to Alvin Lapp, Kinzers, Mary married to David King, Gordonville; 94 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Christ, Elam, Annie and Abe.
Funeral services will be private with interment following in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's-Leola
