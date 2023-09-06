Sofia Ocasio, age 79 of Lancaster, PA passed away September 1, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Santiago Chile, Sofia has been a resident of Lancaster for 50 years.
Predeceased by her husband Juan, she is survived by her brother Carlos husband of Lucciola Gonzales of Lancaster, her siblings in Chile and Ecuador and nieces and nephews in the U.S.
Sofia was proud to have her photograph published in "Pictorial History of Lancaster, PA, in the 20th Century", on page 154.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 9:30 AM until the service at 11 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster PA 17603 with Pastor Louis Jean as officiant.
Private interment will be in Longenecker Cemetery.
