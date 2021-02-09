"Smokey" Robert R. Hutton, 74, of Lancaster, PA, flew with the angels to heaven on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Theda (Gruel) and Harry "Dapper" E. Hutton. He was the beloved husband to Sharon (Wickline) Hutton with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Smokey was an avid outdoorsman. He and Sharon enjoyed hunting, fishing and snake hunting for over 25 years. Smokey also enjoyed scuba diving and archery. He was a life member of Green Hill Sportsman Club. He was a catcher for the South End Athletic Association and Hamilton Watch Industrial League. He and Sharon enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, MD and the mountains. His family and friends will forever cherish his sense of humor and golden heart. Above all else, Smokey cherished his family and will be greatly missed by many.
To cherish his memory, Smokey leaves his wife Sharon of Lancaster; his daughter Theresa Wilson of Leola; sisters: Beverly McKelvey of Lancaster and Barbara Wickline (William Geist) of Lancaster; his granddaughters: Samantha and Erica, and 2 great-granddaughters: Olivia and Evelyn "Evie"; nieces: Rebecca and Megan; a great-niece Navaeh, a great-nephew Tripp and his beloved cats: Sadie and Pandora.
The family would like to thank the Heart Group doctors and staff, Hospice and Community Care and Lisa Rathman, CRNP for their support and care over the last 20 years.
A Celebration of Life to honor Smokey's life will be held at 4PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 3PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Smokey's memory to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604; PA Wounded Warriors, https://www.pawoundedwarriors.org; or the Lancaster SPCA, https://www.pspca.org/lancaster.
