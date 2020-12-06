Skylar Marie Caldwell, 22, lost her battle with addiction and departed this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Natalie (Caldwell) and Don Ortman, and the daughter of James Strawser.
Skylar was a 2016 graduate of Solanco High School. During high school, she attended the Lancaster County CTC to study collision repair. After high school, Skylar worked in retail sales.
As Skylar grew up, she was involved in FFA and 4H, having pigs, dairy beef, and steers, and she showed her animals at the Solanco Fair each year. She also served as a volunteer at senior communities and did an excellent job helping and interacting with the elderly. Most recently, Skylar enjoyed getting various tattoos and piercings.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Casey Strawser; brother, Dakota Strawser; maternal grandparents, Russ and Ursula Vest; paternal grandmother, Ellen Strawser; and aunts, Sandi Shuman and Barbara Richardson. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Amos Caldwell, and her paternal grandfather, Earl Strawser.
A Celebration of Skylar's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560, with a time of visitation from 2:00–3:00 p.m. All those in attendance are asked to observe Pennsylvania COVID-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Skylar's memory to Recovery Works, Inc., 122 Lancaster Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: