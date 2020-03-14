Sister Rose Mary of the Sacred Heart, OP (nee Ethel Marie Concheck), early on Monday morning March 12, 2020 went home to God to Whom she lovingly consecrated her life for 68 years as Dominican Nun of the Perpetual Rosary at the monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lancaster, PA.
Sister was the daughter of Charles and Veronica Tomko Concheck, born in Youngstown, PA on January 21, 1926.
She was the 7th of 13 siblings: Catherine Bodnar, Carl, Wilma, Irene, Steve, Eleanor Glover, Rudolph, Louis, Daniel, Rita, Ruth Geierman, and Joseph. All have predeceased her except Daniel, Ruth and Joseph along with sisters-in-law, Georgianna and Margaret. Also, she is survived by 13 nieces and 12 nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Sister Rose Mary entered the monastery on October 1952 in South Enola, PA and later moved to Lancaster with the community in January of 1953.
Throughout her long life as a cloistered Dominican Nun, she devotedly served as Sacristan, portress, Chantress, Liturgist, Council member, Altar Bread baker, and other capacities within the monastic community. Her cheerful voice and listening ear in answering the phone often brought solace to all who phoned for prayers. All the while bringing their needs and intentions to her Rosary Hour of Prayer. Sister will be remembered for her gentle, quiet, prayerful presence and zeal in praising the Lord in song.
The Dominican Nuns wish to thank the Grane Hospice of York for their compassionate and professional care of Sister Rose Mary in her final weeks and also, they thank the Kadima Nursing facility in Lititz·, PA for their good care during her four years in residence.
Visitations will be on Sunday from 7:00PM-8:00PM and prior to Holy Mass at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The Rev. Father Ambrose Eckinger, OP is celebrant, (Viewings and Mass will be held at the Dominican Monastery Chapel, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA) followed by the burial in the monastery grounds and light luncheon in parlor. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
