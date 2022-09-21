Sister Phyllis J. Enck, 74, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Jacob and Marguerite (Gerhart) Enck.
Phyllis graduated from Cocalico High School in 1966, from Messiah College, in 1970, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Behavioral Science, and Shippensburg University, in 1971, where she earned her Master's in Elementary Education. In 1983 she graduated from the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg, where she earned her Master of Arts in Religion.
From 1971 -1981 she was an elementary teacher in Camp Hill School District. In 1984 she was a Consecrated Deaconess in the former Lutheran Church in America, now Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at Mellinger's Lutheran Church, Stevens. Her ministry calls included First Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, St. John Lutheran Church, Shiremanstown, and Christ Lutheran Church, York. Her Congregational Ministries included the areas of Christian Education, Youth Ministry, and Pastoral Care. From 1993-2000 she served as Director of Education and Interpretation for the Deaconess Community of the ELCA. In retirement she served interim ministries at Zion Lutheran Church, York; Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver; and Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. Ministries included Christian Education and visitation with homebound.
Phyllis was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata. Her interests included reading, cooking, photography, and spending time with family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata. Funeral services, with Communion, will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Mark Luscombe officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
