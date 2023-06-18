Sister Mary Peter Chiodo, ASC passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Homestead, PA, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Maria Grazia Michelina Chiodo.
Sister Mary Peter entered the Adorer's of the Blood of Christ in 1957 and made her Final Profession in 1964. She received her bachelor's and master's Degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Notre Dame. Her vocation in teaching sent her to several states including NC, GA, OH, IL and in PA at St. Joseph's Academy and Lancaster Catholic High School. In addition to her teaching, she served as Assistant and Provincial Treasurer for over ten years and taught conversional English in Bari, Italy. Sister Mary Peter enjoyed rooting for the Steelers, Civil War history and was a great lover of movies.
She was the last of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Zuccarelli, Joseph, Santo (Sam) and Fr. Peter, CPPS. She is survived three generations of nieces, nephews and her ASC family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Chapel of St. Anne's, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.) Burial will following in the Convent Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ASC Retirement Fund, 4233 Sulphur Ave., St Louis, MO 63109 or at www.adorers.org.
