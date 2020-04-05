Sister Mary Perpetua Gusic, ASC, 98, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa. Reading, PA. Born in Steelton, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Viher Gusic.
Sister entered the Adorers of the Blood of Christ on August 28, 1939 and made her final profession on August 12, 1946 at St. Joseph Convent, Columbia, PA. Sister Mary Perpetua taught in elementary schools, mostly grades 3, 4 and 5 in a number of states including New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia and New Mexico. During her semi-retirement years, Sister served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and patient visitor at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Sister Perpetua made crafts and also collected items for the rummage sales to benefit St. Anne's.
Sister retired in 1996 at the Columbia Center, living mission in later life and assisting at St. Anne's. Since 2012, Sister has resided with the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters at St. Joseph Villa in Reading, PA.
Surviving is her sister, Virginia Zimmerman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Turns, John Gusic, Frank Gusic, Joseph Gusic and Josephine Peshina; and half sisters, Mary Gusic, Catherine Knapp and Ann Barlek.
Due to current public health guidelines, private interment will be held in St. Joseph's Convent Cemetery. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ASC Retirement Fund, 4233 Sulpher Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 or at www.adorers.org.
