Sister Marie Clare of the Eucharist, OP (Ricco) 11-8-1934 - 4-2-2022

Sister Marie Clare of the Eucharist, OP (Ricco). Born on November 8, 1934 at Teaneck, NJ of George P. Ricco and Lora Welch went home to God her savior and redeemer on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Sister grew up in Bronx, NY attending St. Raymond grade school and later graduated from Aquinas Hall High School. Prior to entering the contemplative, Cloistered Dominican Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Lancaster, PA, in June 1966. Sister was employed as secretary for Pepsi Cola Company in New York.
During her 56 years as a vowed religious nun, Sister filled many responsible positions in the community, serving as portress, cook, bursar, procuratrix, chantress, novice directress, councillor, subprioress, and prioress. Her most important and essential role was being a faithful perpetual rosary nun interceding for the world, the church, the order, the diocese of Harrisburg, our friends, relatives, and benefactors and for all who requested special prayers for various needs.
When her health declined, Sister was obliged to go to St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, PA where she received loving, and compassionate professional care, as also by the Mount Joy Hospice & Community Care.
Besides her parents, Sister was preceded in death by her two sisters, Gloria (Jules Smilari) and Gemma (Dr. Frank Simone). Sister leaves many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews besides her loving community of nuns of Lancaster and the Corpus Christi Monastery of the Bronx to mourn her passing.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1PM preceded by viewing from 12noon to 1PM. The Rev. Daniel Powell, as celebrant assisted by concelebrants. Interment at St. Joseph New Cemetery.
