Sister Marian Russo, ASC, 76, passed away on February 1, 2020 in Ruma, IL. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Marian Strenck Steele and the late Gaston Strenck. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Steele.
Sister Marian made her first profession as an Adorer of the Blood of Christ in St. Joseph's Convent, Columbia in 1968 and given her religious name as Sister Mary Sebastian. Her ministries included primary school teacher, business class teacher at St. Joseph's Academy, secretarial assignments, administration assistant and convent archivist.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Arthur Russo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Chapel of St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the adjoining convent cemetery. A brief service and recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. If desired, contributions to the ASC Retirement Fund, 4233 Sulphur Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 (www.adorers.org) in Sister Marian's memory would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »