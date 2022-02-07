Sister Cleta Marie Reineberg, ASC, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Anne’s Retirement Community where she had resided since 2007. Born Margaret Ann Reineberg in York, PA she was the daughter of the late Cletus (Sam) and Mary Bievenour Reineberg.
Sister Cleta entered the Adorer’s of the Blood of Christ in 1943 and made her Final Profession in 1950. She received her Bachelors and Master Degrees from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh PA. Her vocation in teaching sent her to several states including Pennsylvania having taught in the communities of Middletown, Lewistown, Columbia, Johnstown, Steelton, Enhaut and McKeesport. Along with her teaching, Sr. Cleta brought joy to many people through her beloved clown ministry, which she continued even after becoming a resident, living mission in later life, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community.
The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James C. (Mathilda Kramer) Reineberg; George H. (Mary Miller) Reineberg; Joan wife of Ralph Kunkle and Doris Reineberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (viewing 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.) with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Convent Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Sr. Cleta’s memory may be the ASC Retirement Fund, 4233 Sulphur Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 or at www.adorers.org.
