Sister Agatha Marie Groft, ASC, 88, passed away on December 7, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born Eva Teresa in Adams County, PA she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Hackensmith Groft.
Sister was baptized on January 17, 1932 at Sacred Heart Basilica in Conewago. She entered the Adorers of the Blood of Christ on January 7, 1951 and made her final profession on August 15, 1957. Sister Agatha was the provincial leader for the Sisters in the former Columbia Province of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ from 1995 - 2000. Her other ministries included being an elementary and junior high teacher and principal, superior at local communities, formation director (for postulants and novices), coordinator of the Sisters at St. Anne's in Columbia, mentor Sister for the ASC Associates in the Columbia area, provincial councilor and treasurer. Sister retired at St. Joseph's Convent in 2005 and at St. Anne's Retirement Community in 2010.
Surviving is her brother-in-law, Lawrence ("Gump") Bolin and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Marie Baker, Pauline Groft, Earl Groft, Margaret Smith, Robert Groft, Anna Mae Storm, Helena Smith, and Genivieve Bolin.
Due to public health guidelines, private interment will be held at St. Joseph's Convent Cemetery. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ASC Retirement Fund, 4233 Sulphur Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 or www.adorers.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
