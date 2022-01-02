Simone J. Vincens, 99, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Paris, France, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 17, 2021. Born in Paris, she was the daughter of the late Andree (Chastang) and Jean Vincens. She is survived by her nieces Nicole Platel of Paris, France, and Marie Jeanne Bouyer of Montelimar, France.
After obtaining a Ph.D. in French literature from the University of Colorado in Boulder, she taught at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, and was a Professor of French at Millersville University from 1970 – 1991. She was an accredited author and published Madame Montour et Son Temps (Quebec Amérique, 1979), translated in English as Madame Montour and the Fur Trade (1667 -1752) in 2011 and Les Indomptés (Hébert Publications, 1990). In her later years, she relied on her close friends, Jacqueline Long, David and Marie Zubatsky, Louis Aucoin and Anthony Demko. She was especially blessed to have Constance Olwande by her side for the last three years of her life.
Simone was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, where a memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on January 8, 2022. Friends and family will be received from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Catholic Outreach, P.O. Box 97168, Washington, D.C., 20090. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.