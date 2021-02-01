Simeon S. Glick, 79, of 185 Amsterdam Rd., New Holland, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late John S. and Sarah Stoltzfus Glick. He was the husband of Mary S. Zook Glick. They were married in 1963. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. Glick worked in the manufacturing dept. of his former company, Amsterdam Farrier Supply.
Also surviving: six children, Stevie married to Mary Fisher Glick, Jonas married to Fannie Stoltzfus Glick, both New Holland, Johnny married to Liz Glick Glick, Ephrata, Barbara married to Elam Beiler, Ronks, Rachel married to Aaron Beiler, E. Earl, Feenie married to Emanuel Stoltzfus, Leola; 29 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Barbara), Ben (Sadie), Abner (Barbara), all of Quarryville; sisters, Rebecca (Daniel King), New Holland, Bena (Henry Zook), Ronks, Arie (the late Amos Kauffman), Christiana; sisters-in-law, Barbara Glick, New Providence, Lydia Glick, New Holland, Malinda Glick, KY. He was preceded in death by: brothers, Moses, Enos, Christ, John; sisters, Sarah and Lizzie Glick.
Private services will take place from the late home with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »