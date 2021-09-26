Sigrid Angelika Daubert, 82, of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 24, 2021, at UMPC Lititz. She was the widow of Rodney Daubert who died in 1979. Born in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Jakob and Magdalena Zimmerman. She was the owner of the former "Little Corner of Germany Café", Manheim from 1985-2001. In addition to great cooking skills, she also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by three children, James Antrim and companion Rose Ortiz, Lebanon, Delphia, wife of Dale Seese, Manheim, Frank, husband of Lynn Antrim, Jonestown; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Maria Hanke, Munchen, Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Angelika Walling, and two brothers Karli and Hans Zimmerman, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday October 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Private graveside services will be at Kochenderfer Cemetery, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Sigrid's memory may be sent to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com