Siegrid M. "Siegi" Sheesley, 78, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. Born in Bodenbach, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Erhart and Maria Flegel. Siegi was the loving wife of Donald E. Sheesley and they observed their 59th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
A talented artist, Siegi created unique porcelain dolls with fashionable clothing that was at the top of local collections. She was an expert seamstress and had a passion for knitting creative sweaters and other items that she gave to friends and family. She loved her family deeply.
Surviving in addition to her husband Donald, is a daughter, Heidi wife of Richard Brenner of Manheim, two granddaughters: Erika wife of Anthony Celona of Lancaster, Madelyn Brenner of Manheim, a brother and a sister.
Services for Siegrid will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »