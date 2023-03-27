Siegfried G.W. Wendt, 90, of Lancaster, passed from this life, March 25, 2023, at Welsh Mountain Home. Born December 21, 1932, in Stolpmünde, Germany, he was the son of the late Karl and Helene A. Wendt. He shared over 45 years with his loving wife, Marianne A. (nee Zaiser) Wendt, until her passing in 2008.
He was the owner and operator of Siegfried Wendt Upholstery in Lancaster for 42 years, retiring in 2010, and was a longtime volunteer with the Upper Leacock Fire Company. His family fondly remembers the joy he found building and running model trains, reading and studying World War II, being a tall ship enthusiast, and always being behind the lens of a camera.
He will be sorely missed by his children, Ramona Goss of East Prospect, Tina, wife of Larry Eidemiller of Willow Street, and Gerhard Wendt, husband of Melanie of Ronks, and grandchildren, Cheyenne Layman, Cassidy Layman, Benjamin Eidemiller, Joshua Eidemiller, Amalie Wendt, and Teague Wendt. He was preceded in passing by his wife, and brothers, Jurgen Wendt, Karl Wendt, Alfred Wendt, Heinz Wendt, and Gunter Wendt.
The family will receive guests from 9:30 AM 11 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home and Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welsh Mountain Home, welshmountainhome.org/giving or Hospice and Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com