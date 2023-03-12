Sidonia N. Pickel, 76, went to sleep in death on March 6, 2023. She was at home under Hospice care. Sid, as she was affectionately known by her many friends, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 3, 1947, to Walter and Alice Diebitz. She is survived by her sister Patsy Ann Poeschel along with her son. Patsy's daughter is deceased; brother William is deceased but is survived by his son and daughter. Sister Janice Hernandez who is married to Al with a son and daughter. Stepson Jeff Pickel and his wife Christine along with their 2 daughters and a son.
Sid married George Pickel on May 14,1988. George preceded her in death. Sid was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 21, 1961 and was a full time minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for 40 years.
The following are Sid's words shortly prior to her death:
"I wish to express a Special Thanks to the many doctors and nurses who provided such kind and expert care during my illness. The care at the Penn State Lancaster Medical Center and the Cancer Center with Dr. Brian Calabrese was very kindly administered. Wonderful. Also, thanks to Tootsie and Dave Kuntz who employed me for many years."
"I enjoyed helping people to learn the truth about Jehovah God and his purpose for this earth and mankind. Thank you, my God Jehovah, for the wonderful life you gave me and for helping me as a teacher to instruct others about you."
The memorial service for Sidonia Pickel will be held at the Quarryville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1100 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA. 17566 on April 15, 2023, at 3:00 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »