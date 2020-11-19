Sidney Morgan, 78, of New Holland, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda G. (Hughes) Morgan. Born in Red Bank, NJ, he was the son of the late Sidney, Sr. and Frances (Supinski) Morgan.
Sid was employed by the Monmouth County Highway Department in Freehold, NJ. He enjoyed gardening and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Keith Morgan, New Holland, a daughter, Victoria married to Gregory Briody, Cream Ridge, NJ and a grandson, Gregory Briody, Jr.
Services will be private with burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, New Holland. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »