Sidney Kellogg Basore, 81, died peacefully at home on Monday, February 13, 2023 after a long illness. Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Lucien Kellogg and Rachel Farrow Basore. On May 16, 1997, he was married to his best friend, Sandra Baumler Basore.
Sid graduated from Eastern High School in Louisville, KY in 1959. After receiving a bachelor's degree from Auburn University in 1966, he worked as a manufacturing engineer in the Philadelphia and Lancaster, PA areas until his retirement in 1997. He received a master's degree from Penn State in 1980. He also served in the U.S. Navy and was on the USS Duval County (LST 758) during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1962 to 1964.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra B. Basore, his daughter, Jennifer Kendrick, of Charlotte, NC, his stepson, Gerald Detz, Jr., of Asheville, NC, and his stepdaughter, Christina Burkett, of Lancaster, PA; his four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Megan, Joshua, and Ashley; his great-grandchildren, Mason, Brady, Parker, Vivian, and Melina.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Please omit flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sid's memory to The Wounded Warrior Project, Donation Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8541.
Please visit Sid's memorial page at:
A living tribute »