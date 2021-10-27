Sidney J. Ensinger, 87, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center in Narvon, PA.
Born in Adamstown, PA, Sidney was a daughter of the late John and Rebecca (Keith) Flemish, and loving wife of the late Clair R. Ensinger.
Sidney was a 1952 Ephrata High School graduate and was an office worker at the former D&E Telephone Company and a homemaker.
She is survived by her grandson, Kris Barndt; and two great-grandchildren: Weston Barndt and Riannah Barndt.
Services are private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
