Sidney G. Nolt, 70, of Richland, PA passed away at Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a short illness. He was the husband of Katie Mae Zimmerman Nolt. They were married on September 8, 1973. He was born In Lebanon County on November 28, 1952, son of the late Elmer S. and Pauline Gingrich Nolt. Sidney was a retired farmer and a member of Millbach Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: Matthew husband of Louise Zimmerman Nolt of Myerstown, PA, Burnell husband of Sharon Horning Nolt of Dornsife, PA, Sidney Cleason husband of Mary Joyce Martin Nolt of Richland, PA, four daughters: Sherita wife of Nevin Weaver of Myerstown, PA, Nancy Jane wife of James Wenger of Manheim, PA, Carol wife of Joseph Hurst of Tamaqua, PA, Mary Beth wife of David Hurst of Newmanstown, PA, 48 grandchildren, one great grandchild, brothers: Nathan and wife Ella Mae Nolt of Fennimore, WI, Elvin and wife Nancy Nolt of Richland, PA, sisters: Elsie wife of John Reiff of Ephrata, PA, Vera wife of Raymond Zimmerman of Blain, PA, Rachel wife of David High of Denver, PA, brothers-in-law: Rufus Martin of Myerstown, PA and Lester Zimmerman and wife Elva of Newmanstown, PA. He was preceded in death by his sisters Lucille Zimmerman and Mabel Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:30am at Millbach Mennonite Church, 3 N. Millbach Rd., Newmanstown, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 1:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon, PA. Please omit flowers.
