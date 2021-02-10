Sidney F. Wray, 81, of Mountville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 8, 2021. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Robbins Wray. He was the loving husband of Judith M. Barrick Wray with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Sidney was a 1957 graduate of McCaskey High School and retired from the former Bulova, Lancaster after 36 years. Sidney enjoyed running and participated in races, crossword puzzles and vacationing at Cape May, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Sandy wife of Dave Eshleman of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Wray.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sidney's graveside service at Henry Eberle Cemetery, the corner of Marietta Avenue and Lumber Street, Mount Joy on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Sidney's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family online condolences, please visit; www.BuchFuneral.com