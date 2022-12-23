Shonna M. Miller, 88, of Lancaster, died on December 16, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Elmer H. Miller. Shonna was born in York on November 4, 1934.
She is survived by two sons, Michael D. Miller of Lancaster, Timothy M. Miller of Columbia; three granddaughters; one great-grandson and five great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by a daughter Lonna A. Miller.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, #250, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368.