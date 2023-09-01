Shitaye Mulushewa Adenw, 57, of Lancaster passed away on August 28, 2023. She was born in Ethiopia to Almaz Beyene and the late Mulushewa Adenw. Shitaye worked as a caregiver for twenty years with Friendship Community. She loved fashion, enjoyed her walks every day, cooking, and her number one priorityher daughter Sara. Shitaye loved Jesus and was a faithful believer and member of Ethiopian Evangelical Church.
Shitaye leaves behind her daughter Sara Mulushewa of Lancaster; her mother Almaz Beyene of Ethiopia; four sisters and two brothers both in Ethiopia and America; a host of nieces and nephews, loved ones, and many friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by the father of her child Piero Troiano.
Services for Shitaye will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Ethiopian Evangelical Church in Lancaster, 175 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538. Burial will follow at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help cover costs by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/f5ha88. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia