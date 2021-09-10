Shirley Y. Monaghan, 97, passed away on September 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster on December 28, 1923, she was the wife of the late William E. Monaghan.
Preceding Shirley in death were her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Edgar S. Yetter, Sr., her son, William E. Monaghan, her sister, Carol Pittock, and her brother, Edgar S. Yetter, Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry P. and Stephan L. and his wife, Phyllis, by her daughter-in-law, Connie, and by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, the Silver Threads, the Unwind Club, Guys and Dolls, and Dance of The Month. She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School Class of 1942 and attended Bob Jones College.
Friends are invited to visit with her family on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10-11 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Masks will be required for everyone in order to enter the church. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address or to AseraCare Hospice, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com