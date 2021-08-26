Shirley Y. Fultineer

Shirley Y. Fultineer, 85, of Lancaster, entered into rest on August 24, 2021. Born in New Providence, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Ada E. (LeFever) McVey Sample.

Shirley worked for over 23 years at the Belvedere Inn, where she was the inspiration for the upstairs lounge, "Crazy Shirley's".

She is survived by a brother, Donald R. Sample and a sister, Jackie Weaver.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

