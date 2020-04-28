Shirley (Warnero) Thomas, 92, of Lancaster, passed away at Conestoga View on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Throop Boro, Lackawanna County, she was the daughter of the late Biagio Warnero and Bertha Bowden. Shirley was the loving wife of the late Leroy Thomas, Jr.
Shirley worked as a Licensed Nurse Practitioner at Lancaster Community Hospital. She was a devout member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lancaster. In her free time she would make rosaries to be sent to Africa. Shirley also enjoyed crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Donna Thomas, wife of Andy Adams, of Conestoga, and Leroy Thomas III, husband of Jeanette, of Strasburg, Shirley is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Thomas, Jr., her son Anthony Thomas, and her six siblings.
Services for Shirley will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Ln. #202, Lancaster, PA 17605. To send the family an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
