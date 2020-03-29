Shirley Sophia Wright, 83, of Lancaster entered into rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sophia Sedgwick Dennison. Shirley was a lifetime member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Lancaster. She also frequently worshipped at the Outreach Ministry Church at Eden Road.
She is survived by five children; Paula Bermudez, Caprice Dennison, Desiree Wright, Wendell Wright and Perquita Miller. She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Wright. She has eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She has two sisters, Dora Dennison and Margaret Watson of Lancaster. Four brothers: Raymond, Lewis, Granville, Joseph and five sisters: Mary, Christine, Eda, Kathryn Ann and Agnes preceded her in death.
Shirley worked for Schick Corporation for several years and retired from Sperry Road in New Holland, PA after seventeen years of service.
She enjoyed playing the piano by ear and cooking. Everyone always enjoyed her macaroni & cheese and chicken corn soup.
We will miss you, Mom. No more working, no more toiling. God has given you a home in his heavenly mansion. To God be the glory! Amen.
Shirley's service will be private.
Please visit Shirley's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »