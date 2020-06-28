Shirley R. Sellers, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on June 24, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of Ivan W. Sellers to whom she was married to for 64 years. Born in Rawlinsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Ada M. (Henry) Roper.
After graduating from high school, Shirley spent much of her life as a homemaker.
She enjoyed being the organist and pianist, for many years at her home church, Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member.
She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her adoring family.
She had a warm and caring spirit and provided care for many people over the years.
In addition to her husband, Ivan, she is survived by two children, Duane A., husband of Karen, of Pequea and Sharon L. Aukamp, wife of Brian of Holtwood; grandchildren, David, Amy, Daniel, Ashley, Heather, Aaron and Emily; and great-grandchildren, David, Wesley, Benjamin, Alice, Chloe, Peter, Andrew, Ada and Miles. She was preceded in death by a son, Ivan H. Sellers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mt. Nebo UMC (memo line: In memory of Shirley Sellers piano fund). To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
