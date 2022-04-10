Shirley R. Kreider, 92, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on April 1, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth (Mellinger) Ressler.
Shirley worked for many years as the secretary at the Lampeter Church of the Brethren. She also played piano for the church and sang in the choir. When not in church, Shirley enjoyed feeding and watching birds as well as doing crossword puzzles.
Shirley is survived by her two sons: Kevin S. Kreider and Kerry G. Kreider (Carol), three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one sister: Sandy Bernstorf.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of almost 66 years, Noah K. Kreider.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11am at Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lampeter Church of the Brethren at the above address.
Online condolences may be made to SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-687-7644