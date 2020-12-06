Shirley Peifer McMinn, of East Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. Peifer, Jr. and Margaret Desher Peifer.
Shirley graduated from Manheim Township High School and Linden Hall Junior College, and then earned her Bachelor and Master of Education Degrees from Millersville University. Mrs. McMinn was a beloved first grade teacher at East Petersburg Elementary School for twenty-six years until she retired in 1996, mentoring hundreds of students with her compassion and love for teaching children.
A member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Shirley was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, former member of the Lancaster Country Club, Meals on Wheels, the Junior League, the Planning Commission of East Petersburg, and the Hempfield Education Association. She also was a Life Member of the Lancaster County Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers.
She is survived by her daughter Victoria McMinn Socie of Lancaster, a brother, John H. Peifer, III, of Lancaster, and her two grandsons, Christopher Charles Socie and Craig Anthony Socie, Jr., both of Philadelphia. She is predeceased by W. Charles McMinn III. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
An old Irish proverb that meant a lot to her was "Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal but love leaves a memory that no one can steal."
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 https://humanepa.org/donations/memorials-honorariums/ or to Four Diamonds @ Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 https://fourdiamonds.donordrive.com/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com